SWS guest column: Attitude of gratitude



Filed under Opinion

Close

Every year when November draws near, people typically ask, “What are you most thankful for?”

You stop and think. Maybe you’re thankful for your friends and family, having the ability to read or dance or having access to your basic needs, like food and shelter.

No matter what you’re thankful for, practicing gratitude has the potential to offer several benefits.

Adopting an attitude of gratitude has the ability to increase both physical and mental health. Research has shown that practicing gratitude before bed can improve sleep by making you sleep longer and better. In times of trauma and stress, practicing gratitude can have the ability to foster resilience and help you persevere through difficult times.

Gratitude also has the ability to boost your self-esteem by being able to appreciate both your own and other people’s accomplishments. So what is stopping you from practicing gratitude all year round?

Utilize the following tips to effectively practice gratitude:

•Keep a gratitude journal. Write down a few items you are thankful for each night before bed.

•Give at least one compliment per day. This can be said directly or in appreciation of something.

•Write notes of gratitude. Let those around you know you appreciate them by writing them an encouraging message.

•Volunteer to help out a cause that is important to you.

•Identify negative thoughts and make them more positive.

When you feel negative energy overwhelm your mind and body, remember these tips to help increase positivity in your life. Looking to write notes of gratitude to those in your life you are thankful for? Join Student Wellness Services for De-Stress Days on Monday, Dec. 12 – Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day in the lobby of the Maucker Union Ballroom.

Activities include: writing notes of gratitude, mini massages, puppies, coloring, walk the labyrinth, free hot tea/chocolate and more! If you need an accommodation to participate in this event, please contact Shawna Haislet at (319) 273-6119 or shawna.haislet@uni.edu.

-Taylor Wirtanen,

Graduate Assistant,

Student Wellness Services