Tea time: new business seep in on Main Street



Tea Cellar currently offers 32 different varieties of loose tea, with more on the way. (ERIC PFOHL)

Justeen Hill, owner of the newly opened Tea Cellar on Main Street, was inspired to start her own business after discovering her passion for tea. (ERIC PFOHL)





Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Tea-drinking aficionados in the Cedar Valley now have a new place that could turn out to be their proverbial cup of tea: the newly founded Tea Cellar, located on Main Street in Cedar Falls, under Basket of Daisies.

Justeen Hill, Waterloo native and owner of Tea Cellar, has gone to considerable lengths in order to make the local tea shop a welcoming place for students, family and friends in the past two weeks since their opening.

“I wanted to make sure that they had an experience, rather than just a cup of tea across a counter,” Hill said.

When one walks down the wooden steps into Tea Cellar, it is apparent that every detail matters. Assortments of loose tea and kettles greet customers upon entering the shop. The large cobblestone wall, combined with the soft lighting and wooden tables, gives the room an inviting warmth that some customers say provides the tea shop with a unique atmosphere.

“Just the lighting, the tables, the small business feel of it – it’s just kind of fun,” said Davis Thompson, an Iowa State graduate living in Cedar Falls. “It limits distractions too. It’s a good place to come focus and study and hangout.”

The overall experience of “tea time” – to be able to sit down with others and enjoy a pot of tea with a good conversation and little distraction – is a pastime Hill aims to create for visitors to her shop.

“I grew up with tea time because I have a German heritage,” Hill said. “So from the time I was four, I was drinking tea at three o’clock in the afternoon. Just black tea with cream and sugar.”

Before Hill opened Tea Cellar, she worked as the senior sales executive for the

Grassley group for eight years. Although she said it was an excellent job, Hill felt that she wanted to do something different. It was her three daughters that brought about a new inspiration for what “something different” might be.

Hill’s oldest daughter Olivia, who attended the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, became interested in tea and brought new varieties home, along with the knowledge of how to prepare it for the best taste. Having realized her passion for tea, Hill decided in January of 2016 that she wanted to look into starting her own tea shop in Cedar Falls.

She worked out a business plan and, with the help of UNI and the Small Business Development Office, the next step was to approach her husband with the plan – who was on board immediately.

After finding a space, she and her family worked to create a welcoming atmosphere for their customers. And if the last two weeks have been any indicator, this is just what the Cedar Falls community has been searching for – something to keep in mind for any college students stressing about finals or just missing home.

Hill’s daughter Alexis, a senior communication studies major at UNI spoke of her mother’s new business, saying, “I think it really makes you think about the different gifts you can give people, too.”

Hill stressed Tea Cellar’s affordability when discussing the tea shop’s appeal to students.

“It’s quiet, it’s inexpensive – a pot of tea is three dollars. A pot for two is five,” Hill said. “I was not looking to gouge anyone. I want this to be affordable, and people of all walks are welcome.”

Tea Cellar also boasts 32 varieties of loose tea with reportedly more to come, ensuring that there is always something new to try.

Tea Cellar is located at 208 Main Street and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.