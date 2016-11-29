Two of three finalists named in UNI presidential search

Courtesy Neil Theobald, former Temple University president, was the first finalist announced in the running to become UNI's 11th president.





Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Two of three finalists have been announced in the search for the next president of UNI.

Neil Theobald, former Temple University president, was announced on Monday. He will be giving an open forum presentation today from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. in the Old Central Ballroom of the Maucker Union.

Jim Wohlpart, UNI’s interim president, was also announced as a finalist earlier this morning. Wohlpart took over for former president Bill Ruud following the announcement of Ruud’s resignation in the spring.

Wohlpart’s open forum will take place from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Old Central Ballroom of the Maucker Union.

The forums will be live streamed on UNI’s website at: https://uni.edu/presidential-search/

The Board of Regents is expected to announce UNI’s 11th president on Dec. 6 after a series of final interviews with the candidates.

THEOBALD

According to “Inside Higher Ed,” the New York Times and Philadelphia outlets, Theobald’s four years as president at Temple came to a controversial end in July.

Temple’s board of trustees had voted no confidence in Theobald following a budget overrun of $22 million and his unexpected dismissal of the university’s provost, according to “Inside Higher Ed.”

The overrun was reportedly linked to overallocation of merit scholarships.

The board was considering firing Theobald, and he ultimately resigned.

Theobald continued as a professor of education at Temple, and he is currently on a one-year sabbatical with full salary and benefits.

Theobald has published articles and books on school funding policies.

WOHLPART

Wohlpart began his time at UNI as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs in 2015.

He came here from Florida Gulf Coast University, where he served as Dean of Undergraduate Students and a professor of English.