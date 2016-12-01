Impressive 3-1 season start for UNI wrestling





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Tracking the last few weeks of Panther wrestling, it is safe to say that UNI is off to a good start this season.

After securing two home-victories to start off the dual season against the University of Nebraska Kearney and Utah Valley University on Nov. 11, the Panthers went on to clinch a number of top notches at Iowa State’s Harold Nichols Cyclone Open two days later. They then put up a fight against the NCAA ranked No. 6 team—Virginia Tech—on Nov. 18.

Hosting the University of Nebraska Kearney (UNK) and Utah Valley University (UVU) here at home, the Panthers walked away from the mat with a 2-0 dual record to start off their 2016-17 season.

Kicking off the first dual of the season, the UNI wrestlers shut out UNK in an impressive 43-0 defeat. Concluding the match, victories were obtained in a number of ways: three Panthers won by decision, three by major decision, two by tech fall and two by fall in 1:02 and 2:31.

Sophomore Jay Schwarm of Bettendorf, IA kick-started his second season by pinning UNK’s Vlad Kazakov in 1:02 from the 125-lb bout.

Max Thomsen of UNI took the second fall of the night in 2:31. Tech falls were then earned by Taylor Lujan at 21-6 and Drew Foster at 20-4.

The second match of the night was secured by a 24-12 defeat of UVU with seven individual Panther victories. Three major decisions were earned by wrestlers Josh Alber (20-11), Max Thomsen (15-5) and Drew Foster (13-5). Decisions were clinched by Jake Hodges, Bryce Steiert, Taylor Lujan and JJ Everard.

There were a combined total of 28 victories earned by the 14 Panthers who competed in the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open — three of which placed.

Freshman Rudy Yates continued his UNI season with a fifth place finish in the open. Beginning the tournament with a tech fall of 19-2, Yates went on to earn a 10-4 decision and 6-4 sudden victory before being notched out by 133-lb champion Eric Montoya.

Wrestling for his second year as a Panther, junior Brody Beck took two decisions and two sudden victories in the open — finishing fourth in the 165-lb bout.

In a strong fight in the heavyweight division, Freshman Carter Isley walked away from the Cyclone open with a fall in 3:22, a major decision of 13-3, a decision of 7-2 and another decision of 9-3 to place fourth in the tournament as well.

After taking on Old Dominion yesterday in the West Gym, the UNI wrestlers will return to the mat this weekend as they host the UNI Open in the UNI-Dome this Saturday, Dec. 3, with bouts beginning at 9 a.m.