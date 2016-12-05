Men’s basketballs falls to the Cowboys, 81-73





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The UNI men’s basketball team traveled to Laramie, Wyoming with a 3-3 record under their belt ready to take on the University of Wyoming. The Cowboys came into the game with a 4-2 record and would walk away with another victory, after a final score of 81-73 was achieved.

Both teams shot for a combined 59 threes, scoring on 26 of them. Seven games into the season, it looks as though the Panthers will be living and dying by the three-point line. UNI shot 30 percent from behind the arc and struggled to get anything else going for them.

It was a tied ball game at the end of the first half as both teams were trying to figure out a second half game plan. The Panther’s started off hot in the second half before the Cowboys hit 10 of their next 15 threes.

Wyoming had troubles holding on the ball today, with 21 turnovers; UNI could not capitalize. The Panthers shot nearly 20 more shots, while making one less field goal than the opposition.

In all, the Cowboys shot 54 percent from the field, and 55 percent from three. UNI shot 38 percent in field goals and 33 percent behind the arc.

Jeremy Morgan solidified himself as the Panther’s offensive leader, scoring 20 points for the game. ISU transfer Jordan Ashton finished with a double-double, tallying 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Spencer Haldeman ended the game racking up 18 points. Impressive showings by these three were not enough to hold back Wyoming.

With another loss away from home, the Panther’s record moves to 3-4. Looking ahead to their next few games, UNI will be in the friendly confines of the Mcleod Center as they take on South Dakota State and North Dakota.

South Dakota State will come into the contest with some momentum. They have just recently won three straight games and UNI will have their work cut out for them.