Disney's new Pacific Island princess

Disney's new animated film "Moana," starring a uli'i Cravalho and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, boasts a 96 percent critics score and a93 percent user score on Rotten Tomatoes.





When the demigod, Maui, literally steals the heart of the island goddess Te Fiti, the world is thrown into chaos in the new Disney flick, “Moana.”

The lava demon Te Ka and a host of monsters fill the ocean with terror and peril. On the peaceful island of Motunui, Chief Tui knows of the dangers that lurk in the waters beyond and strives to dissuade his daughter, Moana, from venturing out into the ocean by preparing her for her future as chief of the island and her people.

As corruption eats away at the island’s bounty, Moana is coerced by her grandmother to seek out her destiny away from the island. Chosen by the ocean, Moana is tasked with seeking out Maui, take him to Te Fiti so that he can restore the goddess’s heart and bring balance back to the waters Moana calls home.

Directing 3/5

With veteran Disney directors Jon Musker and Ron Clements at the helm of “Moana,” the newest Disney movie had a lot to live up to with the likes of “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid” having come before. But Musker and Clements certainly know the classic Disney formula by heart and have crafted a tale that uses the familiar plot structure to its advantage; it adds new spins to keep things fresh.

Musker and Clemens use the Southern Pacific setting to give “Moana” its own style. The islander culture gives the film a rich flavor that is never exploited just for the sake of diversity but is used to spice up the scenery, characters and soundtrack.

Writing 3/5

As mentioned before, “Moana” hits many points in the classical Disney formula: the princess who wants to find herself, the protective father, the wise old grandmother, the humorous sidekick and of course, the moral of the story. While all these things are very familiar, “Moana” executes them extremely well, especially in the friendship between Moana and Maui. Their growth is very natural and engaging, as they both have internal conflicts that collide with each other’s. This gives them a depth that’s more than just heroine and sidekick.

The characters break out into song and dance numerous times in classic Disney style. Some songs stick more than others, while others seem entirely unnecessary or forced, like one song about a shiny crab.

The humor is another aspect of the movie that is hit or miss. There are multiple “self-aware that it’s a Disney movie” gags the film makes that fall flat and seem awkward. It compromises the old, mythical, world setting of “Moana” and breaks the enjoyable fairytale mood that had been put up since the beginning.

Another downer is the choice of Moana’s animal sidekick. In the beginning, we are introduced to two animal friends of Moana, Pua the pig and Hei Hei the chicken. We spend much more time getting introduced to Pua and his interactions with Moana and thus the audience became much more emotionally invested with Pua. Hei Hei was sometimes worth a chuckle but was ultimately a waste of space when Pua could’ve had much more impact on Moana’s journey of self-discovery.

Despite its writing hiccups, however, the core story of Moana is certainly a thrilling and engaging tale with a relatable moral that is fully fleshed out. The two main characters also feel like real people with risks at stake as they embark on their journey.

Acting 3/5

A uli’i Cravalho leads the cast as the voice of Moana. She does an amazing job, giving life to the character and her interactions with Dwayne Johnson’s, Maui, are some of the highlights of the film. They make an excellent pair together and both grow as characters throughout the film instead of just placing everything on the shoulders of the heroine. Temuera Morrison gives a strong performance as Chief Tui, Moana’s father. Rachel House provides a charming foil to Tui as Moana’s grandmother, Tala.

Overall

“Moana” is certainly worthy of bearing the Disney brand. Its Polynesian setting provides a piquant flavor to the film that allows for the Disney Princess formula to run smoothly and impressively. Despite some flaws, “Moana” boasts two engaging leads, a classic story and an honest moral that plays a big role in the plot of the movie.