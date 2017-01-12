Clemson takes down Alabama

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (left) raises the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy as the team celebrate their hard-fought victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. TNS

TNS Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (left) raises the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy as the team celebrate their hard-fought victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.





Filed under Sports, Sports Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

In the highly-anticipated rematch between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson was able to dethrone the reigning champions after Deshaun Watson completed a two-yard touchdown pass to steal the game with a final score of 35-31.

Clemson won their first national title in 1981 and would not win again until this year, 2017. Fans, too, were able to witness two of the best teams in college football go head to head in a very back and forth game.

By no means was this contest a blowout; both teams had to play every snap at 100 percent or risk throwing the game. The final seconds of the game would result in a College Football Playoff National Championship for the Tigers.

Watson finished the night with 420 passing-yards, 43 rushing-yards and four total touchdowns. Alabama’s defense did a great job of keeping him in his place within the first half, but then lost control of the situation when Watson opened the second half throwing 11 for 15 and recording their first two touchdowns of the evening.

Alabama dominated the rushing game, Bo Scarbrough rushed for 93-yards on 16 attempts and found himself in the end zone twice. Their passing game was decent, but quarterback Jalen Hurts was only able to complete 13 of his 31 passes.

Some of the looks Hurts had were simply bad takes, other mistakes included fatal drops by his receivers.

A lot of offensive mistakes allowed Clemson time to readjust, catch their breath and make something happen.

Now that college football has come to an end, there are rumors that Alabama will enter their 2017 season better than ever. While some may take this as a bluff, others see it as a challenge. It will be exciting to see what next year’s National Championship game will have in store.