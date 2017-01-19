“Monster” calls for five paws

The new film "A Monster Calls," based on the novel of the same name by Patrick Ness, currently enjoys an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, deeming it "certified fresh."

The new film "A Monster Calls," based on the novel of the same name by Patrick Ness, currently enjoys an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, deeming it "certified fresh."





Based on the novel of the same name by Patrick Ness, “A Monster Calls” tells the story of the young Conor O’Malley’s battle with grief as his mother slowly dies from an un-named illness. Just after midnight, the boy is visited by a tree-like monster who tells him three cryptic tales. However, the monster warns Conor that after the third story, the boy must tell the Monster his own story.

Torn between his obligations to his mother, a distant father, a strict grandmother and bullies at school, Conor must come to terms with the fact that life is both much simpler and much more complicated than it seems.

Directing 5/5

Working closely with Ness, director J.A. Bayona makes a near perfect jump from the page to the screen, with many shots and scenes taken directly from the illustrations in the original book.

While there are a few changes between the book and movie, they ultimately do no harm to the potent themes and overall message of “A Monster Calls.”

Another element that adds thematic depth to the film is the use of silence. Whether it be lack of voice or lack of soundtrack, the quiet actions of characters and the realistic conversations make the intimate, emotional scenes all the more powerful.

Writing 5/5

With author Patrick Ness writing the screenplay, fans of the book who see this film will get more or less the same story both ways.

And what a tragic story it is. Taken from an original idea of the late author Siobhan Dowd, “A Monster Calls” is a surprisingly mature tale despite its cheery marketing, fairy tale aesthetic and young protagonist.

With the serious, realistic way it deals with the darker emotions of sadness and rage at the death of loved ones, “A Monster Calls” is certainly not for all ages.

But it’s because of this seriousness that the power of the message shines through and makes the film that much more rewarding. It’s the simple and truthful complexity of the message that adds to the maturity of the story.

On a lighter note, the stories the Monster tells are each engrossing in their own right with their respective plots serving as subtle connections to Conor’s real life. The fantastical situations of each story also maintain the quasi-fantasy flavoring present throughout “A Monster Calls.”

Acting 5/5

Lewis MacDougal leads the cast as Conor in an emotionally raw performance that is surprisingly good for a child actor.

Felicity Jones, as Conor’s terminally ill mother Lizzy, provides a warm and loving shelter for Conor in his grief.

Sigourney Weaver is delightfully sour as the strict grandmother who checks in on Lizzy and Conor here and there. Toby Kebbell plays the distant father of Conor who, while only having a small amount of screen time, puts forth a strong performance.

Finally, Liam Neeson provides the voice and movement of the Monster through motion capture. Neeson’s gruff, rich voice provides ample narration during the Monster’s stories, which are animated in a vibrantly artistic storybook flair.

Overall

While “A Monster Calls” is much more complex and mature in its themes and messages than one would initially think, the surprising narrative depth adds to the pleasure of viewing this film.