Women’s win streak comes to an end at home

Filed under Sports

The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team saw their 11-game win streak slip away Friday night as they lost to the Drake Bulldogs 79-88 in double overtime. It was both teams’ first experience with playing in overtime this season.

With the recent victory, Drake is now the number one team in the Missouri Valley and are also on a 10-game winning streak. Drake will now be the favorite to win the regular season championship, as they have beat everyone in the Valley once. Except for UNI and Wichita State, the closest game has been 14 points.

Both teams started the contest playing sloppy offense mixed with tight defense. With lots of turnovers and plenty of bad shot selections, Drake got a slight edge and led UNI 17-14 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw both teams slow down and move the ball in what created an interesting second quarter where UNI clawed to within one at the half, 32-31. Sophomore Ellie Herzberg was able to give UNI their first lead four minutes into the second half with a three point shot to put UNI up 36-34.

The rest of regulation was a back and forth affair which resulted in 59-59 score heading into overtime. The overtimes continued what the regulation ended with, until Drake had a solid lead with only a minute left to play.

The big performers of the night were Herzberg and senior Madison Weekly. Herzberg put in 27 points and five assists in 40 minutes of playing time, or a full regulation game, off the bench. Weekly dominated the stat line with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. She played all but one minute of the 50 minute game. The two teams rematch on Feb. 24 in Des Moines.