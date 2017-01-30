SWS column: case of the winter ‘blahs’

Student Wellness Services (SWS) shares tips to fight the winter blues. Get outside as much as possible for a healthy dose of sunlight - Vitamin D boosts our immune system and improves mood, says SWS.

It’s the middle of winter and it seems everyone’s feeling a little down. We’re irritable, restless and lacking energy this time of year. What’s the deal? The winter blahs, or “cabin fever” is a seasonal feeling that is brought on by chilly, dark winter days. It is known to make people feel extra tired or sad and unfortunately, it can last until springtime.

But hey! Don’t give up yet. There are many ways to avoid “cabin fever” and the unhappiness that comes with it. Here are some tips to keep your energy up for the remainder of winter.

Maintain your schedule. Sticking with your normal daily activities will prevent a stress overload and keep your sleep schedule regular. Since the winter days are darker and colder, there is temptation to hibernate. It’s best to keep doing what you always do. Creating short to-do lists will make your schedule less rigid and leave room for fun, spontaneous activities!

Soak up the sun.

Our bodies instinctively crave natural sunlight. It provides Vitamin D, which boosts our immune system, improves our mood and increases energy levels. When the days are short and the nights are long, it’s best to get outside as much as possible. The more sunlight and fresh air you get, the better. If you work inside all day and don’t have time to be outside, try light therapy or take a trip with UNI Outdoors! To learn more or register, visit WRC 174 or go to uni.edu/recreation/outdoor_recreation.

Get moving. Exercising regularly will help you to better manage mental stress, enhance your memory and keep you actively busy during the day. Visiting the WRC for the fitness area, basketball and racquetball courts, and the pool will no doubt help fight off the winter blahs. A great way to spice up your everyday workout is to take a fitness class at the WRC.

They offer fun alternatives to the treadmill with classes like Zumba, Aqua Power and Yoga Synergy. A Fit Class Pass gives you access to any fitness classes you want throughout the school year for only $50.Visit WRC 101 or uni.edu/recreation/fitness to register!

If you are experiencing more severe symptoms, such as loss of interest, unusual sleep patterns or strong cravings, you may have Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). In this case, you may want to visit a professional counselor. The UNI Counseling Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 319-273-2676 (for after hours, press 2 after the prompt).

For more mental health information, visit uni.edu/mentalhealth.

-Grace McNamara, Social Media/Marketing Assistant at UNI Student Wellness Services