Dressing up ‘For the Kids’

Attendees of the Dance Marathon Black Tie Affair pose with the letter "FTK" (representing "For the Kids"). The Black Tie Affair is one of many DM events leading up to the Big Event GABRIELLE LEITNER GABRIELLE LEITNER Attendees of the Dance Marathon Black Tie Affair pose with the letter "FTK" (representing "For the Kids"). The Black Tie Affair is one of many DM events leading up to the Big Event





Filed under Campus Life, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Students danced like it was their high school prom at Dance Marathon’s fifth annual Black Tie Affair, held at the Wesley Foundation on Thursday, Jan. 26. Due to the event’s significantly high turnout, all three levels of the Wesley Foundation had to be utilized.

According to Dance Marathon executive board member Daniel Vorwerk, this is because the annual event has gotten so large over the past five years.

While the basement housed the dance floor, the main floor featured a photo booth, Scratch cupcakes, Buffalo Wild Wings and Red Bull – the event’s official sponsor – for those needing a little energy boost from all the dancing. In addition, tables and chairs were set up on the second floor for poker.

Greta Kos, also an executive board member, stressed that although dancing and having a good time was a great incentive for students to attend, the real reason behind the event was to raise money for Dance Marathon, which goes straight to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.

All students who attended paid a $5 admission at the door.

“The Black Tie Affair is about having fun with fellow Panthers while spreading awareness for pediatric illness,” Kos said. “It is a fun event for people who are not sure about Dance Marathon or want to support but are unable to attend the Big Event that will take place on March 4.”

Kos also said that this event is one of the biggest fundraisers Dance Marathon hosts at UNI. According to Kos, it all started back in 2013 when the idea of a “prom for college students” was proposed, the executive board ran with it and the event turned out to be very successful.

“It was a hit, and every year it gets bigger and bigger!” Kos said. “Other Dance Marathon programs across the country have used this idea and look to UNI for encouragement.”

Kos believes that this year, it was especially a “hit” because of the extra social media advertising, the return of the poker table and how effectively the all-committee volunteers executed the event.

Vorwerk noted how the event also served as a break from school and work. Vorwerk also said he would encourage anybody to attend next year, regardless of whether they are involved with Dance Marathon or not.

“College can be challenging and far too often we forget to take a break and enjoy life a bit,” Vorwerk said. “This event gives everybody the chance to spend a night having fun dancing and allows them the chance to forget about the stress of school for a bit.”

Dance Marathon morale captain Mariah Staebell shared how great of a time she had at the event. She agreed with Kos about how much the event’s turnout was impact by heavily advertising ahead of time.

“People were all over the place having an awesome time, although I was mostly on the dance floor myself,” Staebell said. “But I was very pleased with how it went and everyone did a great job of promoting the event!”