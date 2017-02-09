Wrestling seniors approach final meet

Writer’s note: Thank you, senior Panthers, for all your years of hard work and dedication to the wrestling team; it has been an honor to support you.

After a long run in the spotlight, the Panther wrestlers fell to Oklahoma this past Sunday, 13-27, in the McLeod Center. The Sooners, ranked No. 15 in the nation, dropped UNI’s season record to 9-3, but the Panthers remain undefeated in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) at 6-0 overall this season.

Holding their ground at home were wrestlers Josh Alber, Taylor Lujan, Drew Foster and Jacob Holschlag. Alber secured the only Panther shut-out of the evening, clinching a 7-0 decision over his Oklahoma rival at 133 lbs.

After taking a few team-hits, Lujan stormed the mat, notching six takedowns and earning the only UNI major decision of the night with a final score of 17-7. Following Lujan’s momentum, Foster notched a 10-3 decision from the 184-lb bout — giving the team an additional three points.

In the final individual duel of the night, Holschlag led the team out with a 9-5 decision, fighting from the 197-lb bout. This Friday is senior night, with five UNI Panthers being honored at 7 p.m.: Jared Bartel, JJ Everard, Cooper Moore, Dylan Peters and Tyler Willers.

With the Panthers since 2012, Bartel has notched an impressive :56 quick fall for the Panthers, accumulated a 33-26 overall record and has competed all five years that he has been on the team. In addition to these marks, Bartel took sixth in the MAC Championships in 2014.

Even through taking on several nationally ranked competitors this season, Everard has been instrumental in the winning streak that UNI has seen this year. Starting from a 5-20 record his freshman year, Everard has completely reversed his standings — finishing 20-4 last season, alone.

Moore will also be leaving the team this season. Although unable to compete most of the season, Moore has left an incredible imprint on the UNI wrestling team and has always been a rock for the entire team. He was a MAC Champion twice, NCAA qualifier three times, 18-1 career MAC dual record, 27-5 dual record and a 67-23 overall career record, a spectacle of a career.

Another Panther who has made a major impact on the Panther wrestling team is Peters. Accruing several awards throughout the years, he attained one MAC Championship and two second place finishes, is a three time NCAA qualifier and placed sixth overall last year.

Peters also made the UNI records twice, tying for fourth in most falls during a single season and sixth among all Panthers for most career falls.

Peters also holds a MAC dual record of 18-1, holding a 34-3 overall dual record and total career record of 75-18, supporting his team well throughout his career.

Willers has also been with the team since 2012, and holds a 12-6 pin record in addition to his career quick fall of :53. Willers has been influential in the open meets that the team competes in, holding several top notches across the board.