PANTHER PORTRAITS: CAB brings The Maine to UNI

Filed under Campus Life, Showcase

On Thursday, Feb. 9, alternative rock band The Maine headlined a free concert in the Maucker Union Ballroom.

The concert, which was hosted by the Campus Activities Board (CAB), also featured bands 4 Door Theatre and The Hex Girls as opening acts.

Throughout The Maine’s nearly hour-long set, students sang along to the band’s lyrics and danced to their most recognizable songs.

The Maine even brought a student up on stage who looked eerily similar to the band’s guitarist Jared Monaco. Lead singer John O’Callaghan engaged in other forms of audience participation throughout the show.