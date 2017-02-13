PANTHER PORTRAITS: CAB brings The Maine to UNI
February 13, 2017
Filed under Campus Life, Showcase
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
On Thursday, Feb. 9, alternative rock band The Maine headlined a free concert in the Maucker Union Ballroom.
The concert, which was hosted by the Campus Activities Board (CAB), also featured bands 4 Door Theatre and The Hex Girls as opening acts.
Throughout The Maine’s nearly hour-long set, students sang along to the band’s lyrics and danced to their most recognizable songs.
The Maine even brought a student up on stage who looked eerily similar to the band’s guitarist Jared Monaco. Lead singer John O’Callaghan engaged in other forms of audience participation throughout the show.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.