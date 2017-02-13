The student news site of the University of Northern Iowa

Northern Iowan

PANTHER PORTRAITS: CAB brings The Maine to UNI

4 Door Theatre, a band based out Nashville, TN, opened for The Maine

CLINTON OLSASKY, Campus Life Editor
February 13, 2017
Filed under Campus Life, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Thursday, Feb. 9, alternative rock band The Maine headlined a free concert in the Maucker Union Ballroom.

The concert, which was hosted by the Campus Activities Board (CAB), also featured bands 4 Door Theatre and The Hex Girls as opening acts.

Throughout The Maine’s nearly hour-long set, students sang along to the band’s lyrics and danced to their most recognizable songs.

The Maine even brought a student up on stage who looked eerily similar to the band’s guitarist Jared Monaco. Lead singer John O’Callaghan engaged in other forms of audience participation throughout the show.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of the University of Northern Iowa
PANTHER PORTRAITS: CAB brings The Maine to UNI