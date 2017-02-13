BSU celebrates Black History

Close UNI's Black Student Union (BSU) is hosting a series of event celebrating and honoring African American culture throughout the month of February in conjunction with Black History Month. Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo UNI's Black Student Union (BSU) is hosting a series of event celebrating and honoring African American culture throughout the month of February in conjunction with Black History Month.



Filed under Campus Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Each year during the month of February, the Black Student Union (BSU) puts together an array of events focused on educating the public on African American culture in conjunction with Black History Month. Typically, two to three different events occur per week.

Brianna Baylor, president of BSU, explained the reasoning behind the student organization.

“Our sole purpose is to promote and educate African American culture to the greater majority of the campus, but [we’re] also a group where we get together and uplift one another,” Baylor said.

“I have people that can help with more than school work; they can help with personal problems as well,” said BSU member Devinare Camacho. “BSU is where I can go to see familiar faces and have someone who I can truly relate to.”

Camacho also explained how being a member is beneficial, saying, “The Black Student Union has presented me with many great opportunities and I am proud to say that I am a member.”

“I am in BSU because I want to help make a positive impact for African-American and blacks — not only locally, but nationwide,” said BSU member Neiaira Burt. “I want to teach people about our culture. I want to be the voice for someone who cannot speak when injustice is happening.”

Baylor mentioned that each year Black History Month has a different theme. This year’s theme is “A Different World,” taken from a hit 1980s TV show about black students surviving on a predominantly white campus.

Yakira Sanders, BSU’s chair of public relations, said that Black History Month is a time of celebration for everything that the African American community has overcome.

On Feb. 18, the BSU will host such a celebration entitled “A Different World — Party Edition,” held at the Wesley Foundation. A UNI alumnus will DJ, and people of diverse backgrounds are invited to get together, mingle and enjoy music starting at 10 p.m.

Next, the BSU will host the Tunnel of Oppression on Feb. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. This event, which starts in the Maucker Union tunnel and goes all the way to Lang, is one of BSU’s signature events. Rooms are rented out and different topics are addressed in each room.

Groups of five to eight people will be taken from room to room to experience what African Americans have gone through from the past to the present. Each room displays a reenactment of different types of oppression many minorities have experienced. Sanders and Baylor encourage everyone, including students, professors and the public, to attend the event.

On Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m., speaker Rasheed Cromwell will be hosting a seminar and workshop. The workshop addresses the “diversity experience” on campuses and will take place during the day in the Center of Multicultural Education, while the seminar will take place in McCollum Science Hall.

The BSU will be participating at the Volunteering African American Children and Family Conference, which will take place in the Maucker Union on Feb. 23 and 24. BSU volunteers will be reading to and hanging out with the children.

Fashion to Action, another one of BSU’s signature events, will be held on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center (GBPAC). Students and faculty can attend for free with their UNI ID.

This event will include UNI student designers, alumni designers and designer members of the Cedar Valley community. Music, performers and models will incorporate students and alumni. This year’s theme for the fashion show is “Fly Never Fades.”

On Feb. 26, BSU members will attend a church service in Waterloo, followed by a soul food dinner at the Wesley Foundation. The meal will be catered and everyone is invited to get a free taste of the African American culture while socializing and listening to music.

BSU’s celebration of Black History Month will close by acknowledging the positive changes in the culture and on campus with the Toast for Change/Ebony Ball, which will be held on March 3 at 7 p.m. in the Commons Ballroom.

According to Sanders, BSU doesn’t just host events in February.

“Usually in a month, we’ll have two or three events,” Sanders said. “We are active throughout all semesters […] All of our events are inclusive, so bring a friend.”

Both Sanders and Baylor encouraged all students to attend BSU’s events on campus.

“We want people to come to the events that we put on, which is really important because I feel like an event is successful when people show up and have fun,” Baylor said.