Softball girls go 4-1 at UNI-Dome Classic





Filed under Sports

The women’s softball team kicked their season off after they hosted the UNI-Dome Classic on Feb. 10. The team won four of their five games, their only loss coming from Wisconsin with a final score of 1-0.

The teams they defeated and their final score include Toledo (8-0), Montana (10-2), South Dakota State (3-2) and Nebraska-Omaha (4-0).

They began their season .800 and currently hold onto a three game win streak as they play their first game in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Tournament tonight at 8:45 p.m.

In the Panther’s game against Toledo, Macey Wolfe hit a double to right center field and Sammey Bunch was batted in for early 1-0 lead. Bailey Lange hit a double, then Alyssa Buchanan and Wolfe made it home giving the Panthers a lead of 3-0. UNI finished the first inning up 6-0 after Brittney Krodinger hit a double and brought three more Panthers around home plate.

In their 10-2 victory over Montana, Buchanan hit a homerun in the first inning and had Bunch recorded the RBI. Montana scored twice in the third inning, but were not able to get anything else on the board as the Panthers took control of fourth and fifth inning. Anna Varriano hit one homerun in the fourth inning which earned two RBIs then she hit a grand slam in the final inning.

Against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, the first points on the board did not come until the third and fourth innings and the Jackrabbits took a 2-0 lead. UNI came out swinging in the sixth inning with Lange hitting a homerun, which brought Courtney Krodinger home. Wolfe clinched the game by hitting a homerun.

Their final game featured Nebraska-Omaha, who just won a single game throughout the tournament.

UNI shut them out 4-0: Bunch scored in the second inning, then all of the Panther’s points came in the fifth from Brittney Roby, Courtney Krodinger and Wolfe, all earning RBIs.