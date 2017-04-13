UNI clears Husker Invitational

Close Corey Hertz, sophomore sprinter, takes off in a relay. NI ARCHIVES

Sports

The men and women of UNI’s Track and Field team traveled to Lincoln, NE this weekend to compete in the Husker Spring Invitational. Leaving in third place were the Panther women, with the men taking fourth at the meet.

In the field events, Kassidy Sharp took third in the high jump, notching a 1.71 meter leap. Following close behind was Chaley Rath, taking fourth at 1.66 meters as an unattached competitor. In the throws, Panther Isaac Holtz chalked up a 54.13 meter discus toss to take second in the event.

Sophomore Maddie Bell continues to improve this year, as she took second in the 200-meter dash, recording a 24.36 finish. Bell was trailed shortly behind by teammate Jasmine Blue, who placed fourth with 24.98.

Moving into the 400-meter dash, UNI finished fourth in both the men and women’s competitions. Senior Brett McCalla tallied a 48.05 finish with Madisen Irmen following with a time of 56.22.

The Panthers performed especially well in the 800-meter, with the men nearly clinching first. Junior Jordan Pingel recorded a 1:50.19 time, finishing just 0.16 seconds behind the victor. Both Lyndsie Schinkel and Lindsey Kite earned high marks as well, garnering second and third place with times 2:11.53 and 2:13.29, respectively.

In a similar light, the Panthers earned three top-5 finishes in the 1500-meter run. Freshman CJ May showed his colors with an incredible 3:54.80 record, and trailed the leader by one-tenth of a second — earning second place. On the women’s side, sophomore Tiffany Christensen took second, finishing with 4:41.24. She was followed close behind by freshman Hannah Truniger, who recorded a 4:43.94 finish.

Turning around to clinch the only Panther first-place finish of the afternoon, Truniger set the 3000-meter bar at 9:56.49. Not far behind her was UNI’s Kelsey Kirchoff, who reached the finish line in 10:24.94.

Sophomore Cole Phillips took third in the 110-meter hurdle with a time of 14.37 seconds. In the 400-meter hurdle, Jacob Smith took fourth, being only 1.44 seconds behind the leader. Lauren Frederick notched second place in the women’s 400 hurdles with 1:03.59.