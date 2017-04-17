NFL: Romo, Brady, the Browns and da Bears

The NFL released the preseason schedule for the first four games of the season, beginning on Aug. 3 and wrapping up Sept. 1.

Texas A&M defensive end, Myles Garrett, is projected to play the first game of his NFL career against the New York Giants on Monday, Aug. 21. Garrett is expected to be drafted No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns later this month. His impressive college statistics include 141 total tackles, 47 for a loss of yards, one interception, five pass deflections, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

On Friday, Aug. 25, on CBS, Tony Romo may broadcast his first game after just recently being released by the Cowboys. Romo wants to pursue a career in broadcasting, but he has yet to sign his retirement papers, shedding some light on his quarterback career. The game he may cover features the Kansas City Chiefs in Seattle, taking on the Seahawks.

Another notable preseason game includes the Los Angeles Chargers against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 26. This game will be the first matchup between the two LA teams, whose stadiums are just over a 30 minute drive apart. The Chargers are under leadership of head coach Anthony Lynn and the Rams follow Sean McVay.

The New England Patriots are essentially the Golden State Warriors of the NFL, as their already incredible roster still has room for improvement. The Patriots stand among teams with the most salary cap space, meaning they could draft some big names and have more than a few options when filling holes in their roster.

There are rumors going around that New England will re-sign running back LeGarrette Blount who has won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, or could potentially draft Adrian Peterson. On the defensive side of things, rumors include Darrelle Revis (Revis helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2015, his only season in New England), as well as Richard Sherman at the cornerback position.

Finally, the Chicago Bears are projected to go 7-9 in 2017 after releasing quarterback Jay Cutler and signing Mark Sanchez to a one-year contract. UNI cornerback, Deiondre’ Hall finished his first season in Chicago with five solo tackles, two assists, three pass deflections and one interception.

As a fan of both the Bears and the UNI Panthers, I hope Hall becomes Chicago’s next Charles Tillman (Tillman recorded 911 total tackles, 44 forced fumbles, 38 interceptions and 141 pass deflections in his 13 seasons in the NFL) and that the Bears’ organization no longer gets made fun of by others.