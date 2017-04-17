MLB: Cubs, Mets, Dodgers and Astros

The Major League season just got started for baseball in the last few weeks and although it’s way too early to draw any conclusions, as most teams are hovering at 10 games played so far, some are worth note.

The Chicago Cubs are the defending World Series Champions for the first time in over 100 years and, according to Vegas odds, the team will will retain it. At 6-3, the Cubs picked up where they left off last year; but it will be interesting to see if they can maintain it as they are not going to surprise anybody this year.

Yoenis Cespedes put the Mets on the map early this year by hitting three homers in one game. At 7-3 they will be a favorite and will look to push the Cubs out of the playoffs for the second time in three years.

On the flipside, Nationals pitcher Jeremy Guthrie was on the map for all the wrong reasons as the 10-year vet allowed 10 earned runs in two-thirds of an inning. Likely down for the season as he was already a call-up, Guthrie will end up with a 1.35 ERA on the season if he does not throw another pitch.

After a busy off season the Houston Astros look very impressive as well. After multiple off season trades and a renovation that took the only outfield hill out of baseball, Houston looks reloaded to make up for a disappointing 2016. They lead their division at 6-4.

Arizona seems to have rebounded as the Diamond Backs currently lead their division at 7-3. After finishing well under .500 last season this young team might try to punch above their weight this year with some success.

With the second to last record in the National League, the St. Louis Cardinals will need to pick it up if they hope to make it back to postseason play after missing out last year. After losing $2 million and their first two draft spots to the Astros over the summer, they’ll need a pick me up.

While there is not a clear favorite yet for the season, everyone else has made a prediction and here’s mine: the Dodgers escape playing the Cubs who’ll go Game 5 against the Mets. The Dodgers beat the winner for the pennant. The Astros beat the Red Sox behind the bat of Altuve. Astros win World Series in Game 6. Like I said, it’s still early, but it’s never too early.