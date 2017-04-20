Aaron Hernandez found dead in a one person cell

Ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez was supposed to spend life in prison without any possibility of parole after the murder of Odin Loyd in 2013. Yesterday, the talented tight end was found dead in his cell with a makeshift noose made of bed sheets.

The door was blocked from the inside with various items from his cell; professionals attempted to save him, but as of 4:07 a.m., Hernandez was pronounced dead.

Hernandez was never on suicide watch at the Shirley Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, MA. His actions sent chills down everyone’s spine yesterday morning, including his four year old daughter and fiancee who took his name, despite never having been married.

Hernandez was the highest paid tight end in the NFL after he signed a seven-year contract with New England. His contract was for $40 million, including a $12 million bonus. He caught a touchdown pass in their Super Bowl against the Giants and was drafted in 2010 alongside the great Rob Gronkowski.

New England had the greatest tight end duo in the entire league almost six years ago. Hernandez was drafted later than imagined due to concerns with his decision making and issues with the people with whom he accustomed himself.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a chance with this young man and, despite the rumors, put his trust into Hernandez and Urban Meyer, who coached for five years at the University of Florida.

Showing his respects to New England’s entire organization, Hernandez donated $50,000 to a charity founded by Robert Kraft (CEO of the Patriots) in the summer of 2013. The charity honored his wife, Myra Kraft, who passed in 2011.

Hernandez completed three seasons in the NFL; and his regular season statistics showed 1,956 receiving yards, 175 receptions, 18 touchdowns and an average of 11.2 yards per reception.

Hernandez was a deeply troubled, yet incredibly talented football player, and I would bet money he was a pretty good guy. Suicide should never be the answer, but a life in prison would continue to be a hefty reminder of the crime Hernandez committed. The decisions he made must have been tough to deal with; it was a shame he did not seek help when any dark thoughts or ideas became overwhelming.