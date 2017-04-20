Track attends Tom Botts Invitational

Filed under Sports

The men and women’s Panther Track and Field team traveled to Columbia, MO this weekend, where they won a number of events and earned high marks throughout the meet. The team went up against local competitors Missouri, Missouri State, Nebraska and St. Louis — where the men walked away in second and the women finished in third.

Kicking it off on the track, UNI senior Brandon Carnes continued his season hot-streak by notching first in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Carnes recorded a time of 20.44 seconds in the 200 meter and 10.17 seconds in the 100-meter. Following behind him were teammates Connor Ham and Raheem Black, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the 800-meter run, Colynn Black took third, with 1:53.31, only .54 seconds behind the men’s victor. On the women’s side, junior Lindsey Kite took third with a time of 2:10.42, followed by her sophomore teammate Lyndsie Schinkel, who finished only a 10th of a second afterwards for fourth place. Both were only a second away from clinching the title.

Schinkel’s performance in the 1500-meter earned a second third-place notch for the evening, as she finished in 4:30.85. Luke Johnston took third for the men in the 1500 as well, finishing in 3:51.10.

Moving up to the 5000 meter, Minnesota native freshman Hannah Truniger earned gold, recording a 16:52.67 finish. Truniger outperformed Jessica Allen, a junior from Missouri who placed second, by nearly 10.5 seconds.

Panther sophomore Cole Phillips earned his second place finish in the 110-meter hurdle with a time of 14.46 seconds.

UNI won the 3000-meter steeplechase thanks to senior Shane Kirchoff, who finished 27 seconds ahead of the second place notch, recording a time of 9:21.29.

UNI’s men’s 4 x 400 team of Corey Hertz, Brett McCalla, Hunter Lavalee and Jacob Smith took second, finishing in 3:14.82.

Performing extremely well in the field, the Panther men and women notched five of the top-10 spots in the long jump. On the men’s side, senior Charles Brown recorded a leap of 6.95 meters for second place, followed by freshman Cade Kirkpatrick with a 6.94 meter jump and Bryce Newcomb with a 6.83 meters, placing third and fourth, respectively. For the women, Dani Reicherts also took second with her 5.62 meter leap, and Maddy O’Brien took third with a 5.55 meter finish.

UNI took first in the hammer throw, with Sarah Pate’s 58.17 meter toss, followed by freshman Maddy O’Brien, who took third by recording a 53.87 meter toss. Sophomore Hope Koerperich took third in the javelin throw, as well — notching a distance of 37.89 meters.

Isaac Holtz carried the men’s team in throws, ranking on shot put, discus and hammer throws. Holtz took fourth with his shot put distance of 16.18 meters, third with a 52.63 meter discus throw and third in the hammer throw as well, with a distance of 56.54 meters.

The Panthers will compete in the Musco Invitational in Iowa City this Saturday at 4 p.m.