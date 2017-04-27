Iowa Campus Compact Recognizes UNI Faculty and Students

UNI Provost Jim Wohlpart will receive the award for Civic Mission Leadership from Iowa Campus Compact.



Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Iowa Campus Compact (IACC) announced on April 26 the winners of the 2017 Engaged Campus Awards. More than 50 nominations were received from 14 colleges and universities across the state.

Among the winners from the University of Northern Iowa are: Provost Jim Wohlpart who will receive the award for Civic Mission Leadership, Angela Waseskuk who will receive the award for Emerging Leadership, and the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance program who receive the Network Choice Award. Those nominated include students, organizations, faculty, staff and alumni who have built community-campus partnerships, community service programs, service-learning courses, and lead institutional engagement.

“These honorees are using creativity, hard work and innovation to better connect communities and campuses in ways that deepen student learning and impact critical needs,” said Executive Director Emily Shields.

The University of Northern Iowa’s honorees include: Adrienne Lamberti for Civic Mission Leadership, Eric Lee for Civic Mission Leadership, Melanie Majeed for Student Leadership, Danny Laudick for Community Leadership, Joyce Levingston for Community Leadership, Northeast Iowa Foodbank for Community Partnership and Kristina Kofoot for National Service Member of the Year.

Awards will be presented at the annual Engaged Campus Awards Lunch on May 3, 2017 at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. The lunch will include a keynote speech by Timothy Eatman, co-director of Imagining America, an organization dedicated to engaging higher education artists, scholars, and designers in transforming society for the better. Attendees are also invited to participate in a summit on the civic mission of higher education.

Iowa Campus Compact (IACC) is a statewide association of college and university presidents providing leadership for the civic mission of higher education and strengthening the capacity of our member colleges and universities to prepare all students to become engaged citizens. Learn more about their work and all the honorees at www.iacampuscompact.org.

— Press release courtesy of Emily Shields