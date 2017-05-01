Letter to the editor: anonymous response to “Finding food for intl. students”

The International Students and Scholars Office and the Department of Residence have both discussed the challenge of accommodating international students on campus, especially during breaks.



Filed under Opinion

On Monday, April 17, there was an article about the struggle international students face over breaks when it comes to finding food. I am not an international student. However, I too stay over breaks and have to plan ahead about food options.

I wanted to provide some numbers the author failed to find or fact check. There are 548 international students who attend UNI and 98 of them live in on-campus housing; 36 stayed over spring break.

Further, the author and the student cited in the article both work in Piazza; how can they possibly be startled that their work location is suddenly closed over breaks? And why are they not using that knowledge to assist fellow students? (Besides writing an article in the paper after the fact).

I do admire that the original story was published; I believe this is a continued work in progress for the Department of Residence (DOR). I personally agree that there are not enough food options over break for students who stay on campus. But what are students doing to advocate for fellow students who need this?

The professionals who were interviewed have conducted surveys and are talking with current student leaders to help meet their needs to the best of their abilities. But if all the article wants to do is place blame on a graduate assistant in the International Students and Scholars Office (ISSO), who has nothing to do with the staffing and scheduling of the dining centers, what does that accomplish?

— Sincerely,

Someone who is actually paying attention