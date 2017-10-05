Women’s soccer beats Viterbo 3-0

GABRIELLE LEITNER

The UNI women’s soccer team continues to dominate this season with their eigth shut out of the season after beating Viterbo 3-0. Goal keeper Jami Reichenberger posted another shutout on Monday.

Reichenberger ended the contest with two saves, adding to her season total of 39. Through 12 games Reichenberger has faced 106 shots, only allowing six goals all season. The women’s soccer team continues to impress with several record breaking stats. They have set a record for the most wins in the school’s history, surpassing the team of 2003 with 10 wins this season.

They also tied the record for most shutouts by a UNI women’s soccer team with eight total. In the 40th minute against Viterbo, Johnnie Hill scored her first goal of the season off of an assist from Maddy Germann. This put the Panthers on the board first in the first period of Monday’s game.

Sophomore Sydney Hayden added to her total assists for the season in the 70th minute with a goal from Jenny Wick.

Sarah Brandt also added to her assist total with her fifth of the season thanks to a goal from redshirt junior Julianne Trizzino. This was Trizzino’s first goal of the season.

As the women’s soccer team looks ahead, they have a big inter-conference game against Missouri State coming up this weekend. The Panthers hold one of the best records in their conference and look to keep the win streak going on the road at Missouri State.