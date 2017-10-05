Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza





A DJ dressed up in Jedi warrior garb blasted pop music and Star Wars theme music remixes during the Homecoming Picnic at the Campanile Plaza on Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. until around 1 p.m.

There were four different food stations with long lines as students gathered for a free lunch of walking tacos and cookies. All food items were supplied by UNI Catering. There was also tabling from the Riverview Center, Student Wellness and an alcohol awareness booth.

“They gave a good meal,” said Aisha Miller, senior communication disorder and science major. “I love Homecoming week. I love going to the kickoff and all the stuff they have to offer.”

“I love this — being outside,” said freshman actuarial science statistics major Amber Thompson.

For many students, this was their first UNI homecoming week.

“It’s different; it’s not like what we have back in my country,” said Ehsan Ulhaq, freshman business economics major and international student from Pakistan. “And there’s pretty diversified activities.”

There were inflatables in Lawther field that students could use after signing a waiver. The Campus Activity Board, which is sponsoring Homecoming week, administered the waivers. There were also free airbrush tattoos and balloon hats.

“It’s got a lot of fun things to do that I guess I haven’t done in a long time,” said senior human resource management major Emily Bonnstetter. “It was fun to do something kind of different.”

“It’s like a whole week, so I’m excited. And it’s only Wednesday,” Ulhaq said.