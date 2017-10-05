The student news site of the University of Northern Iowa

Northern Iowan

Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza

LEZIGA BARIKOR, Campus Life Editor
October 5, 2017
Filed under Campus Life, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A DJ dressed up in Jedi warrior garb blasted pop music and Star Wars theme music remixes during the Homecoming Picnic at the Campanile Plaza on Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. until around 1 p.m.

There were four different food stations with long lines as students gathered for a free lunch of walking tacos and cookies. All food items were supplied by UNI Catering. There was also tabling from the Riverview Center, Student Wellness and an alcohol awareness booth.

“They gave a good meal,” said Aisha Miller, senior communication disorder and science major. “I love Homecoming week. I love going to the kickoff and all the stuff they have to offer.”

“I love this — being outside,” said freshman actuarial science statistics major Amber Thompson.

For many students, this was their first UNI homecoming week.

“It’s different; it’s not like what we have back in my country,” said Ehsan Ulhaq, freshman business economics major and international student from Pakistan. “And there’s pretty diversified activities.”

There were inflatables in Lawther field that students could use after signing a waiver. The Campus Activity Board, which is sponsoring Homecoming week, administered the waivers. There were also free airbrush tattoos and balloon hats.

“It’s got a lot of fun things to do that I guess I haven’t done in a long time,” said senior human resource management major Emily Bonnstetter. “It was fun to do something kind of different.”

“It’s like a whole week, so I’m excited. And it’s only Wednesday,” Ulhaq said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza

    Campus Life

    Improv troupe brings the laughs

  • Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza

    Campus Life

    Skip ‘Home Again’ for Homecoming

  • Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza

    Campus Life

    Students showcase Latino heritage

  • Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza

    Campus Life

    School of Music Benefit Concert

  • Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza

    Campus Life

    UNI Museum Herb Hake exhibit

  • Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza

    Campus Life

    Therapy dogs visit UNI campus

  • Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza

    Campus Life

    Octopus Comedy Night brings laughs to the Hill

  • Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza

    Campus Life

    Colorful Miles for Miracles 5K

  • Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza

    Campus Life

    Chalk artist Herb Hake exhibit

  • Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza

    Campus Life

    Rod Library brings in the UNI “turtle guy”

The student news site of the University of Northern Iowa
Panther Portrait: Homecoming picnic, Campanile plaza