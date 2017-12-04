UNI offering de-stress opportunities for finals

Filed under Opinion

Editor’s note: the following guest column was submitted by UNI Student Wellness Services.

It’s that time of year once again. Time to put everything you have spent the past 15 weeks learning to the test — literally!

It’s very common to find oneself becoming overwhelmed by the amount of stress that final exams may cause. However, there are a few things you can do to try to prevent the stress of finals week from getting the best of you.

Some strategies include: making sure you are getting adequate sleep, devoting time to take care of your body and eating a balanced variety of foods. These are steps you can take that may help reduce stress during finals week, but there are many activities you can try that will be taking place during De-Stress Days.

The Campus Activity Board (CAB), along with Student Wellness Services and Student Life and Event Services, will be hosting De-Stress Days during finals week.

Join us in the Maucker Union ballroom on Dec. 11, 12, and 13 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for fun, stress-less activities! We will have puzzles, coloring pages and colored pencils, beads for those who would like to make bracelets and pencils and cards to write notes of gratitude for the people in your support network.

We will also have the labyrinth available for anyone who would like to participate in a walking meditation and yoga for those who are looking to relax with gentle stretching.

But wait, there’s more!

On Monday, Dec. 11, Student Wellness Services will also have a number of massage therapy students available from Capri College to give free five-minute massages to help promote relaxation during finals week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, CAB will be providing massage chairs to ease tension brought on by finals week. In addition to all of this, we are collaborating with Retrieving Freedom to bring fluffy visitors to campus every day of De-Stress days!

We will also provide stress balls that students are welcome to take, as well as hot tea and hot chocolate free of charge. These activities are not only fun, but they provide stress-relieving qualities.

It is important that students find a healthy way to handle stressful situations, and attending De-Stress Days are a good place to start!

Feel free to contact Student Wellness Services if you have any interest in scheduling an event related to a number of wellness topics at https://studentwellness.uni.edu/program-request

— Beth Chaney, Graduate Assistant, Student Wellness Services