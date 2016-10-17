Editor to visit UNI

Courtesy Photo Nancy Newhoff





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Nancy Newhoff, the editor of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, will be speaking from 2 to 3 p.m. in the State College Room in Maucker Union. The event will be focused on the relationship between news gathering and democracy.

Newhoff will be discussing the news selection process, the media’s role as society’s watchdog and how newspapers are being affected by current trends, among other topics.

Newhoff has worked with the Courier for over 30 years and has served as their editor-in-chief since 2007.

The event on Thursday is being sponsored by UNI’s American Democracy Project (ADP), a multi-campus initiative that aims to create “an intellectual and experiential understanding of civic engagement,” according to UNI’s ADP website. The event is free and open to the public.