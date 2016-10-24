Haunted house horrors you’ll want to see

Noehren Hall will be hosting their third annual "Horror Hudson" haunted house this Wednesday and Thursday with proceeds going to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo.





Ghouls, ghosts and ghastly scares will be on full display this week when Noehren Hall hosts their third annual Horror on Hudson haunted house.

Horror on Hudson will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct 26 and 27. The cost of admission is $2 or two cans of non-perishable food with the proceeds going towards the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo. The entrance will be located by the parking lot on the west side of Noehren.

Noehren’s annual Horror on Hudson is produced by the hall’s senate. Thomas Randall, a junior management business administration major, is one of the organizers for the two-night event. Randall is optimistic about this year’s turn out.

“We are expecting over 600 visitors to our haunted house between Wednesday and Thursday nights,” Randall said. “Last year, between the two nights, we had 621 visitors. That was more than the first year the event was held and we expect even more this year.”

According to Randall, students who reside in Noehren Hall typically staff the event.

“The event is put on by the Noehren Hall Senate, the senate executives and the Noehren Hall RAs,” Randall said. “They are also in charge of the production of the haunted house.”

If any students are interested in assisting, Randall advised that they attend the event and support the Noehren Hall Senate.

Randall has gone through the Horror on Hudson as both a participant and as a “scare actor.” He said he is looking forward to seeing everyone come through the haunted house from the other side.

“It will be really nice for all the Noehren Hall Senate members to see their hard work paying off,” Randall said.

There are other places that will offer plenty of frights in the Cedar Valley for those not able to attend Horror on Hudson.

Heart of Darkness, located in Waterloo, is open on weekends throughout October. According to their website, they are the largest haunted attraction in Iowa, boasting more than 22,000 square feet. This includes 10 separately themed haunted areas.

The hours of operation, as well as admission prices, vary depending on the day. Heart of Darkness also does not allow touching by their scare actors.

Harris Haven Funeral Home in Evansdale is also open to the public with $13 tickets and hours starting at 7 p.m. throughout the week, according to their website.

Moesha Poole, junior elementary and middle level education dual major, has attended haunted houses in the past but is wary of being touched by scare actors.

“I’m more of a person that would rather go to a haunted house where it’s scary, but I don’t like to be touched,” Poole said. “The last experience I had, it was one where the people there were allowed to touch you and it wasn’t the greatest result. I don’t mind scary houses; it’s […] being touched or being followed that I don’t like. So those are the only things I don’t really [like] in haunted houses. But other than that, I like them. They’re fun; they’re enjoyable.”

Mikayla Dearden, junior textile and apparel major, said she enjoys haunted houses even though it’s hard for her to be scared. Having recently gone to a haunted house, Dearden said, “It really wasn’t that scary, honestly, because I kept expecting it to happen.”

Nick Mitchell, senior public relations major, said he hasn’t been to a haunted house in several years.

“I went to a haunted house when I was in high school; I guess that would be the last time I went,” Mitchell said. “That was five years ago, so I’m trying to think of what it was like. […] I haven’t been to one since I’ve been in college or in the Cedar Falls area.”

Students won’t have to go far to get their fill of scares this week, whether it be from Noehren Hall’s Horror on Hudson, Heart of Darkness in Waterloo or Harris Haven Funeral Home.