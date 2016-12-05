Sexual assault reported



This past Saturday, Dec. 3, a campus-wide email was sent out reporting an incident involving sexual assault that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. that morning. According to the email, the assault was committed by an acquaintance in an on-campus residence hall.

The incident was later reported to a Campus Security Authority on Saturday afternoon.

This is the fifth instance that sexual misconduct has been reported this semester at UNI. A male had exposed himself to a female student and attempted to fondle another female student near the Center for Energy & Environmental Education in late August. A third instance of sexual misconduct was reported in late September when a student was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in an on-campus residence hall. A fourth instance was reported in mid-October when a student was fondled by an acquaintance in a residence hall on campus.

Victims of sexual misconduct can contact UNI police at 319-273-2712 and can also seek support by contacting a confidential victim advocate at 319-273-2137.