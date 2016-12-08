NBA update: Timberwolves and Draymond Green

NBA players are halfway through their seventh week of basketball and many teams are just reaching their 20th game of the 2016 season. The Minnesota Timberwolves, are currently being labeled as one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA.

Minnesota has been going through some serious changes after the team hired new head coach, Tom Thibodeau. ‘Thibs’ is also the team’s general manager and just recently left his old coaching position in Boston.

The Timberwolves have a handful of young, talented players who were very hyped to have a ‘breakout’ season this year. Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine are all great players, but they are just fresh into the NBA.

Despite all the talent, Thibs runs his offense through point guard Ricky Rubio. Rubio reminds him of Rajon Rondo, a star player Thibs used to coach in Boston.

Towns is averaging 22 points per game as well as 10.3 rebounds per game, while Wiggins holds 22.2 points per game compared to his 19.2 stat from last season. LaVine is shooting just under 50 percent from the field, as well as 20.1 points per game and an 88.9 free throw percentage. That is an automatic 60 points if these three each drop their average 20.

After a tough 105-91 loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, the Timberwolves had to recover quickly and prepare for a tough matchup in Toronto against the 14-7 Raptors. I like the Timberwolves and even if it does not happen soon, they will eventually be a powerhouse team within the Western Conference.

Draymond Green is once again in hot water, after his infamous “below the belt kick” debuted in his matchup against Steven Adams in last season’s NBA Finals.

Green just recently struck two more times, after he had James Harden dropping to the ground in the Warriors 132-127 loss to the Houston Rockets, and kicked Marquese Chriss’s rear-end in their game against the Suns.

Green claims it is his natural jump and there are many instances he kicks his legs at the peak of his jump. He challenges NBA officials, telling them to take functional movement classes and teach what he’s doing wrong.

Kate Bishop, a physiologist who has taken kinesiology courses, denies Green’s logic of leg-flailing during the middle of a jump.

Bishop explains the pointlessness behind the additional leg movement, explaining that a leg even raising that high to put another player to his knees, is simply careless.