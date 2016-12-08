Rough return for women’s basketball

The women’s basketball team returned from a 3-1 record during Thanksgiving break, only to end up losing their first two games back.

A Dec. 1 matchup versus South Dakota State ended in a UNI loss, 61-50.

Then UNI lost to their second in state rival as they dropped Sunday’s match versus Iowa 39-88. The Iowa match was a season low for points scored and a season high for points allowed. The two losses dropped UNI to .500 on the season at 4-4.

UNI’s shooting percentage faltered against the SDSU Jackrabbits, mustering 33 percent from the field and 20 percent from the arc against SDSU’s 40 percent and 29 percent.

No player for UNI made multiple threes. The first quarter saw UNI fall behind 14-5, only to tie it up midway in the second at 14 all. SDSU still managed to take an 11-point lead into the half.

A strong fourth saw UNI shrink a 23 point deficit into the eventual 11 point loss. Junior Kennedy Kirkpatrick and senior Madison Weekly led the way in scoring, totaling 10 points apiece. Senior Hannah Schonhardt had a well-rounded game with a nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks. She led UNI in both blocks and rebounds.

The shooting woes followed the Panthers to Carver as the Hawkeyes stifled UNI’s offense. UNI shot 21 percent from the field and was just short of 15 percent from the three-point line. Meanwhile the Hawks shot 60 percent and 68 percent, respectfully.

A quick 5-3 lead for the Hawks was the closest UNI came after the 0-0 start. Halfway through the second quarter saw Iowa permanently go up 20 points.

Weekly once more led the team in points with 12, adding a team high two assists and four steals. Schonhardt led in rebounds with eight.

UNI will host the Creighton Blue Jays on Saturday, and will collaborate with Toys For Tots by offering $1 admittance with a donation of a stuffed animal. The Blue Jays will prove an intriguing matchup for UNI, as a .500 team themselves as well as having lost to SDSU too.

They too are also coming off a 20-point loss to Kansas. UNI’s upcoming games include South Dakota State, followed by North Dakota.

After these games, the UNI women’s basketball team will transfer to the conference schedule starting on Dec. 30.