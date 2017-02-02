UNI wrestling stays undefeated in MAC





This has been quite an exciting week for all Panther wrestlers, as the team has continued to earn top notches individually and collectively — never ceasing their increasing momentum throughout the season.

Of the many feats that the UNI wrestlers have accomplished, advancing to first place in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) seems to stand out among the rest. With a perfect conference record of 6-0 and overall season standings at 9-2, Northern Iowa has brushed past Missouri and taken the top notch of the conference while continuing to improve in individual performances.

Traveling to Athens, OH last week to prove their worth, the UNI wrestlers returned with a 27-16 victory over Ohio and six individual titles comprised of two falls, three major decisions and a decision. At 165 lbs, sophomore Bryce Steiert, currently ranked No. 10 in the NCAA, added a pin to his career record at 4:03. Following his lead was teammate Max Thompsen, a redshirt freshman who is currently ranked No. 8 in the nation, who earned a fall in three minutes flat.

Turning around to compete in the Duhawk Open in Dubuque the following day, two Panthers returned with titles and five more placed over the weekend. Freshman Rudy Yates took first in the 133-lb bout, while freshman Carter Isley earned the top-notch in the heavyweight division. Four of Isley’s five individual victories were falls, with times ranging from 1:20-2:01 — a major feat for any competition.

Turning the focus back to Ohio, the Panthers took their sixth conference victory of the season against Kent State on Sunday with a dominating 31-16 team score. Of the six individual victors, three earned their marks through falls. Redshirt freshman Jay Schwarm pinned his opponent in 1:38, the quickest fall of the evening, with Thomsen earning another fall at 4:48 and Steiert notched his pin in 4:23.

Three UNI wrestling alums have convened in Colorado Springs, CO this week to compete for a place in the 2017 US World Team. Joey Lazor, Joe Colon and recent legend Blaize Cabell are of the many athletes that will be competing in the US Olympic Training Center February 1-3, all three wrestling freestyle. Men’s freestyle will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Panther wrestlers are only three meets away from the MAC Championships, which will be hosted in the McLeod Center March 4-5. Up next, they’ll take on Oklahoma in the McLeod Center this Sunday, Feb. 5, followed by the University of Buffalo here in the West Gym Feb. 10 and finishing with the University of Missouri on Feb. 12 in Columbia, MO.