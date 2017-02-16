NISG election commission issues debate statement



Filed under NISG Election, Opinion

The election commission upholds the standard of remaining an impartial, unbiased party during the election season.

To uphold this standard, the commission decided to restructure the debate this election cycle. We have asked university students to create questions for the candidates that will address their most pressing concerns.

Further, Jerry Soneson, the head of the Philosophy and World Religions Department, will moderate the debate. The moderator is an impartial party, as professors cannot vote in student elections.

As a commission, we believe this structure creates a just atmosphere for the candidates to address the most pressing concerns pertaining to the student body.

If you have any questions, please contact Ben Dzaboff, election commissioner, at dzaboffb@uni.edu.

Regards,

Ben Dzaboff, Nicole Bishop, Jamison Whiting, Courtney Klein, Liz Martin