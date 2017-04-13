UNI golf preps for MVC championship after swinging in the spring

The UNI men’s golf team just closed up the regular season for the spring portion of their schedule, and will head to the Missouri Valley Championship (MVC) on April 24-25. The championship will be held in Lemont, Illinois.

To officially finish up their regular season, the Panthers competed in a couple of April tournaments.

The first tournament was the Arkansas State University Red Wolf Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas on April 3-4. The tournament itself belonged completely to Arkansas State as their two teams took both first and second and had the low individual score of 3-under par over the three-round tournament. It was the only under par performance.

UNI as a team finished in tenth place at 52-over par, nine strokes behind Omaha and six better than Oklahoma Christian with 16 total teams competing. Junior Sam DeBartolo golfed a team-best eight-over par to tie for 16th place. Senior Dustin Atkinson tied for 29th with an 11-over par total. Sophomore Davis Sutton rounded out the top part of UNI’s team by tying for 45th at 15-over par.

The regular season finale was the Tiger Invitational hosted by Missouri in Columbia on April 10-11. Missouri, ranked No. 30 in the nation, won the invitational with a seven-under par effort. They were the only sub-par team present.

Missouri also had the individual winner as well as a player tied for second and a solo fourth. UNI was able to muster up a strong solo sixth place finish, falling one stroke behind Little Rock and finishing three ahead of Missouri State over the course of the three rounds.

The 18 teams competed in Columbia and UNI also managed a top 10 individual finish thanks to Atkinson finishing tied for ninth at 1-over par. Sophomore Marshall Lamb tied for 27th at 10-over par. Sutton also finished in the top half of 96 players with a 13-over par that tied him for 44th.

After starting the spring season with a last place finish, UNI has finished with strong play. They will look to improve their average score, which has them in the second-to-last-place spot in the Valley.