Sexual assault reported





Filed under News

Two days ago, a campus-wide email was sent out reporting an incident involving sexual assault that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 1, between midnight and 3 a.m. According to the email, the assault was committed by an acquaintance in an on-campus residence hall. The incident was reported to a Campus Security Authority on Oct. 3.

This is the first instance of sexual misconduct has been reported this academic year at UNI.

Victims of sexual assault or misconduct can contact UNI police at 319-273-2712 and can also seek support by contacting the Riverview Center’s 24-Hour sexual assault crisis and support line at 888-557-0310.