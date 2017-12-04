UPDATE: Sexual assaults reported





Within the last three days, two campus-wide emails were sent out reporting two different incidents involving sexual assault that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 11:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, at 1:30 a.m. According to the emails, both assaults were committed by males the students had met earlier in the evening in an on-campus residence hall.

These are the second and third instances of sexual misconduct that have been reported this academic year at UNI.

Victims of sexual assault or misconduct can contact UNI police at 319-273-2712 and can also seek support by contacting the Riverview Center’s 24-Hour sexual assault crisis and support line at 888-557-0310.

UPDATE: Shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday morning, Dec. 4, another campus-wide email was sent out reporting a third sexual assault that took place at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. The email stated that the sexual assault occurred in an on-campus residence hall and that the perpetrator was an acquaintance of the student.