CFPD searching for possible Hill shooting witness

The Cedar Falls Police Department (CFPD) are seeking help in identifying a woman who was seen near the site of an unsolved homicide that occurred in the College Hill area in the early morning of Saturday, Nov. 11.

That morning, gunshots rang out on College Hill at around 12:45 a.m., resulting in the death of Alex Bullerman, 18, of Waterloo, according to a CFPD press release that was issued the day after the homicide.

That same press release went on to state that the officers who arrived on the scene reportedly found the gunshot victim in the back yard of the 2300 block of Olive Street.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, the CFPD sent out another press release with an attached photograph of a female who was walking in the 800 block of West 23rd Street at or around the time of the homicide.

The CFPD stated in the press release that they would like to speak with this woman with regard to what she could have seen in connection to the homicide that was carried out in the early morning of Nov. 11.

The photograph, which was taken from a considerable distance and from a high vantage point, reveals that the woman appeared to have long, blonde hair and was wearing a white sweater, black pants and high heels on the night of the homicide.

Due to the angle and distance, as well as the direction the female was facing, her face remains obscured in the photograph.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of this individual is urged to contact the CFPD at (319) 273-8612.