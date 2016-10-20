PANTHER PORTRAIT: 2k Dog Walk Benefit





UNI’s campus has gone to the dogs.

On Friday, Oct. 14, a 2k Dog Walk Benefit took place to raise funds for Cedar Bend Humane Society.

These funds will be used for toys, food, spaying/neutering, and other things needed at the humane society.

Members of the community and students gathered at the campanile to begin the walk with their furry friends. The walk itself began at 4 p.m. with check-in starting at 3:30 p.m. About 15 people were in attendence.

Participants paid a $10 fee to take part and received a complimentary bottle of water, dog treats and a cookie from J’s Homestyle Cooking.

Random prizes were also handed out. Some of these were dog toys, such as frisbees, rope toys and stuffed animals.

