PANTHER PORTRAIT: International Fashion Show





Filed under Campus Life, Showcase

International students strutted the traditional clothing from their home countries on Monday night at the Taste of Culture Fair.

The Taste of Culture Fair also gave students the opportunity to eat traditional foods from around the world, and watch various performances.

To wrap up International Education week, Guatemalan coffee samples and International Coffee Hour will be held today at 8 a.m. at Chat’s and 3 p.m. in Room 113 in Maucker Union