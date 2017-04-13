Panther Portrait: Sexual Assault Awareness Week

Slideshow • 3 Photos IRIS FRASHER Brandon Lynch (left) and Alex Crum (right) see-saw during Sigma Phi Epsilon's 24-hour See SAAW event on Monday, which marked the beginning of the organization's fifth annual Sexual Assault Awareness Week.





Filed under Campus Life, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On Monday, April 10, Sigma Phi Epsilon (SipEp) kicked off their fifth annual Sexual Assault Awareness Week (SAAW) with a 24-hour See SAAW.

Members of the organization see-sawed outside of the Maucker Union as a way to raise awareness and show support for sexual assault survivors.

In addition, SigEp hosted a bags tournament at 4 p.m. on Monday. The tournament started out on the roof the Maucker Union, and all proceeds from the event went to the Cedar Valley Friends of the Family.

Other events from the week included a self defense class, “Teal Tuesday,” mentors in Violence Prevention training and a talent show and raffle.

Tonight, SigEp will host “Speak Up, Speak Out, Speak Now” at 7 p.m. in Sabin Hall. The event will feature a series of shorts on sexual assault with speakers from UNI, as well as members from the LGBTQ community in Cedar Falls.

SigEp will wrap up the week on Friday when they hand out free cookies outside Maucker Union from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.