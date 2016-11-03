Unique hero in “Accountant”

TNS "The Accountant" was released on Oct. 14 and has gained 51% critic score and an 85% user score on Rotten Tomatoes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Diagnosed with high-functioning autism from an early age, Christian Wolff has always been gifted with incredible mental capabilities.

From completing upside down jigsaw puzzles to solving complex math equations, Christian has always known he was different. Lending out his math skills to cook the books for some of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations, Christian soon comes under the notice of US Treasury Department Agent Ray King.

Taking up a legitimate financial crisis of a robotics company, Christian hopes to lead the feds off his trail. Before he knows it, Christian finds himself in the middle of something much bigger than simple money mismanagement. Now, Christian must rely on the elite combat training given to him by his father if he is to protect himself and the innocent employee who stumbled upon the missing money in the new movie, “The Accountant.”

Directing 3/5

Director David O’Connor certainly has his hands full with all of the bases “The Accountant” tries to touch.

With family drama, outcast of society trying to fit in, action, crime and even a little romantic comedy, it’s a lot to juggle in two hours.

But the most intriguing thing that O’Connor brings in is the depiction of autism in an action movie, of all places.

Respectfully and thankfully never exploited, Christian’s autism is dealt with realistically and it never feels forced or used only for audience sympathy. Sure, it’s a vehicle that allows for sympathy and even empathy to appear, but all in all, there’s more to Christian’s character than the fact that he’s autistic.

Apart from the themes, “The Accountant” is an action movie first and foremost. It certainly delivers on that premise. The expertly skilled and quick-paced fight scenes are so thrilling and intricately detailed with the uniqueness of Christian’s character that it rivals that of 2014’s “John Wick”.

Writing 3/5

As mentioned before, there are a lot of genres that “The Accountant” dips its hand into. While the screenplay by Bill Dubuque manages to equally includes all these things with appropriate screen time for each, they aren’t as smooth as they could be. There are likeable features in the story — if only all of the parts could fit together better. While there are no plot developments or story arcs that feel out of place or crammed in, all of these pieces could have used another draft or two to seamlessly intertwine.

Acting 4/5

Ben Affleck takes the cake as the distant and calculating Christian Wolff. His mannerisms and personality are believable as someone who has managed autism their entire life and its apparent the effort Affleck put into the character and performance.

Anna Kendrick plays robotics employee Dana Cummings. While the actress herself seemed like an odd pick for a movie such as this, Kendrick is effective enough within her role.

Jon Bernthal as the menacing hitman Brax is another highlight of the film. Unpredictable and likable, Bernthal brings a lot of energy and fun to the villainous character that makes Brax more than just “the bad guy” of the movie.

J.K. Simmons is, once again, in top form as Agent Ray King, who is probably the most empathetically developed character other than Christian.

Overall:

“The Accountant” certainly surprised me. I was expecting a passable and dumb, entertaining action flick. But the result was a unique, smart and calculated movie with sharp choreography as well as a meaty ,engaging story.

If you are a fan of “John Wick” or like your action movies with a bit of brain over brawn, you won’t be disappointed with “The Accountant.”